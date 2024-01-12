Euronav made a pitch to investors as a major next-generation oil tanker player while preparing its fleet to be at the forefront of the green transition.

The Belgian company said on Friday that it is well positioned to tap into the next tanker super-cycle with newbuildings on order to build a fleet of low-carbon oil carriers.

Even with the world charting a course to net zero by 2050, the tanker specialist said 25 new VLCCs are needed every year over the next two decades to replace an ageing global tanker fleet running on conventional fuels.