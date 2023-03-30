Euronav is investigating claims that one of its tankers was preparing to receive a cargo of sanctioned Iranian crude in a ship-to-ship transfer off the coast of Malaysia.

Campaign group United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) told Euronav on Tuesday that its 441,600-dwt Oceania (built 2003) was alongside a Vietnam-flag vessel in the Malacca Strait that appeared to have loaded Iranian crude while its AIS was switched off in February.

The New York-listed Belgian tanker owner said it is investigating the allegation but said its due diligence checks suggested that the 105,200-dwt Abyss (built 1998) was carrying Iraqi crude.