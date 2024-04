Belgian tanker owner Euronav has sold its Greece-based ship management arm to Anglo-Eastern Univan Group as the two sides “join forces”.

The Brussels and New York-listed company said a heads of agreement has been signed for Euronav Ship Management Hellas (ESMH).

No financial details were revealed, but Euronav said the Hong Kong group will assume ship management responsibilities for the vessels currently overseen by ESMH on an “as is” basis.