Euronav is looking to sell off more tankers after offloading a trio of VLCCs at relatively firm prices that were closely watched in the market.

As part of its fleet optimisation plan, the Saverys-controlled shipowner offloaded three Dalian-built VLCCs last week: the 308,000-dwt Nectar and Noble (both built 2008) and Newton (built 2009).

Multiple broking sources quoted sales prices at $49.7m