European equities markets were upbeat about both Frontline and Euronav after TradeWinds revealed that John Fredriksen was in talks to snatch part of the Belgian tanker owner’s fleet.

In midday trading in Oslo, Frontline shares shot up to NOK 197.80 ($18.63), a jump of NOK 3.48, or 1.8%, while Euronav shares in Brussels rose €0.20 ($0.21), or 1.2%, to €16.51.