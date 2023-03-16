European shipping interests remain crucial to moving Russian oil, amid signs that measures to limit Moscow’s profits are not deterring mainstream owners from joining the trades.

Nine of 22 vessels loading oil from four key Russian oil terminals on Monday and Tuesday were either managed or owned by European companies, according to cargo-tracking data supplied by Kpler.

Eight Greek companies and one German company were linked to the loading of oil at the ports of Ust-Luga, Primorsk, Novorossiysk and Nakhodka over 48 hours, the data indicated.