The European Commission is mulling a ban on the sale of tankers to Russian owners.

The aim is to prevent the Russian government from bypassing Western sanctions on the country’s oil through the so-called “shadow fleet” of Russian-controlled crude and product vessels.

A proposal discussed on Friday would also introduce a contractual clause for tanker sales to third countries barring a resale into Russia and prohibiting their carrying Russian oil sold above the price cap of $60 per barrel.