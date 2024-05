Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis has upped his order for LNG dual-fuel VLCC newbuildings by inking two ships at China’s Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC).

Shipbuilding sources said the two 307,000-dwt tankers that Marinakis’s Capital Group has ordered are option vessels that the company held at the state-owned shipyard.

In January, Capital struck a newbuilding deal with DSIC for four firm VLCCs plus option for an additional two ships.