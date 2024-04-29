The increasing burden of complying with the G7 oil price cap has triggered an exodus of around 800 tankers from the International Group of P&I Clubs.

The 12-strong group told British parliamentarians that the scheme — designed to limit the Kremlin’s revenues to fund its war in Ukraine — is flawed and is proving to be “increasingly unenforceable”.

The rapid growth of a shadow fleet hauling sanctioned oil is the direct consequence of a regime that imposes “severe restrictions and compliance obligations” on companies that play by the rules, it said.