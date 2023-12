Frontline is beefing up its board after sealing a big expansion of the fleet through the $2.35bn acquisition of 24 VLCCs from Euronav.

At the annual general meeting on Tuesday, shipping investor Cato Stonex was elected as a director of the Oslo-listed tanker giant.

Stonex first appeared on shipping’s wider radar when Frontline’s main shareholder, John Fredriksen, selected him to join the board of Euronav earlier this year as part of the boardroom battle for control of the Belgium company.