A mysterious “tanker” has taken a starring role in the new series of spy thriller Slow Horses.

A vessel called Dundler is featured as part of a chase scene in Istanbul’s busy Bosphorus strait in the first episode of the third season of the hit Apple TV adaptation of the Slough House novels by British author Mick Herron.

Two British spies, played by Katherine Waterston and Sope Dirisu, board separate yellow Istanbul water taxis, one chasing the other, to retrieve a vital leaked embassy file.

The ship is shown in an aerial shot and then a rear shot where the IMO number is not quite visible.

Waterston offers the taxi driver money to cut in front of the “tanker”.

The leading taxi is then shown steaming under the bigger vessel’s bow in a desperate attempt to lose the following boat. This is when the name Dundler can be seen.

The chasing taxi is forced to cross in the ship’s wake, losing valuable time.

The pursuit footage looks real, but it is not clear if CGI was used at any stage.

The name Dundler does not exist in shipping databases, however, and other images appear to show the vessel is a bulker.

This would not be the first time “tanker” has been used in mainstream media to denote any kind of cargo ship.

Apple TV told TradeWinds it had no information to share on the scene, and did not give permission for TradeWinds to use a screenshot of the vessel.

The series stars Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas in a twisty tale of washed-up British spies.