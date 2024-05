Shipping data has revealed the first ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of Russian crude in the Red Sea, according to Bloomberg.

The news agency said the operation took place towards the end of April.

Tracking data showed the 116,000-dwt Indian-controlled aframax Panta Rei 1 (built 2006) transferring its cargo onto the Gabon-flag 116,000-dwt Odysseus (built 2007), the report claimed.