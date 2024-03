Pamban Ltd, a Marshall Islands-registered company that owns two elderly suezmax tankers managed out of India, has become the latest owner to recycle a tanker that has been absent from the mainstream market for several years.

Scrap brokers report that Pamban has sold the 157,500-dwt crude carrier Jal Gamini (built 2000) to cash buyers for $541 per ldt, or $12.2m,