An aframax chartered from Dubai’s Emarat Maritime has started loading the first crude from Canada’s newly opened Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline, ship tracking data suggests.

The 115,500-dwt Dubai Angel (built 2010) arrived at the Westridge Marine terminal at Burnaby, Vancouver, on Monday to load 550,000 barrels bound for China, according to Kpler ship tracking data and reports.

Inspectors signed off the $34m pipeline project last month, which adds to an existing 1,147-km line that runs from Edmonton, Alberta, to the coast of British Columbia.