Three Sovcomflot vessels sanctioned by the US for alleged price cap violations shifted their operations from June to receive oil from Russia’s Far East in a series of ship-to-ship transfers, according to tracking data.

The 116,000-dwt Kazan (built 2003) and the 115,000-dwt Ligovsky Prospect (built 2003) received three cargoes of oil in separate lightering operations off the coast of South Korea before delivery to Indian ports, according to Kpler cargo data.