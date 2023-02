Hafnia’s expanded product and chemical tanker fleet has enjoyed its most profitable year ever in booming markets.

The Oslo-listed BW Group company said fourth-quarter profit was $263.8m, against a loss of $7.9m in the same period of 2021.

This brought the full-year figure to $751.6m, a record for the company.

Of this, $402m has gone to shareholders as dividends, representing a payout ratio of 53.5%.