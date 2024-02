An elderly VLCC has been sold for the third time since it was offloaded by Greece’s Angelicoussis Group late in 2021.

The ownership of the 306,100-dwt VLCC Takma (built 2003) has been further clouded by the latest deal reported by brokers.

The Liberia-flag ship is now known as the Sprite after its transfer from one unknown owner to another for an undisclosed price.