Korea Line Corp looks set to spark a feeding frenzy among shipowners by putting its four modern VLCCs up for sale.

The vessels, built in South Korea in 2019 and 2020, seem likely to establish a new secondhand price benchmark in what is still a very firm sale-and-purchase environment for younger ships, brokers said.

Tender documents seen by TradeWinds show the tankers are the 300,800-dwt sisters SM White Whale 1 and SM White Whale 2; 299,700-dwt SM Venus 1 (all built 2019); and SM Venus 2 (built 2020).