French oil major Total has continued its march to the top of the suezmax chartering rankings, taking first place in the first half of 2023.

The energy giant ranked 10th just two years ago in 2021, but by last year had climbed up the table to second place, according to Poten & Partners.

Total completed over 60 suezmax spot charters between January and June 2023, pushing former number one ExxonMobil into second place.