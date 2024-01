Trieste-based owner Fratelli Cosulich Group has made its first move into methanol dual-fuelled tankers.

The Italian company has ordered an 8,000-dwt bunker vessel at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding in China.

The ship, whose cargo tanks will be coated to enable both green methanol and biofuels to be carried, will be chartered on a fixed rate to trading giant Trafigura.