John Fredriksen’s nomination to the International Seaways board has already handed in a resignation letter to make sure he stays loyal.

Kristian Johansen was one of two nominees announced last week by the New York-listed tanker owner after negotiations with Fredriksen’s Seatankers Group following months of hostile comments from both sides.

The letter from Johansen, chief executive of Norwegian seismic survey vessel charterer TGS, is “conditional” and can be used to remove him should he be found to be acting against management interests.