What will become of John Fredriksen’s stake in International Seaways?

Attention is now turning to his holding in the tanker-owning rival after the Norwegian-born tycoon snagged two dozen VLCCs last week in a deal that will break the deadlock over the future of Euronav.

Nordea analyst Erik Hovi said any takeover attempt at Seaways is unlikely in the short term but suggested there were ways forward for Fredriksen, including potential alliances with other shareholders such as Israeli mogul Idan Ofer or Navig8.