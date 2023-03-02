A “remarkable surge” in tanker owner Frontline’s share price this year could be just the start, analysts believe.

The John Fredriksen company’s stock has jumped 44% since the beginning of 2023.

On Thursday, it stood at around NOK 191 ($18.30), having come close to reaching Clarksons Securities’ previously predicted target price of NOK 200 per share.

The investment bank’s analysts Frode Morkedal and Even Kolsgaard said: “We remain optimistic about the stock’s upside potential as valuations detach from the current net asset value [NAV] and investors welcome the return of dividends.”