Norwegian shipowner Espen Galtung Dosvig’s EGD Holding has logged its best-ever annual profit in strong tanker markets.

The shipping and property company saw net earnings soar to NOK 725m ($68.6m) last year, from NOK 286m in 2021, bringing the total book equity in the group to NOK 2.2bn.

“It was a good year,” Galtung Dosvig told Finansavisen.

Shipping unit EGD Shipholding has a fleet of chemical and product tankers.