Nigeria’s big Dangote refinery is receiving its first crude cargo in what will be a shake-up for the tanker sector.

Domestic media reported that Moundreas company NGM Energy’s 157,700-dwt suezmax Otis (built 2010) brought in 950,000 barrels of crude for the $19bn plant near Lagos.

S&P Global said the Nigerian Agbami crude is to be unloaded at the Lekki terminal, the nearest to the 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) Dangote refinery.