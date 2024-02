Nigeria’s huge new Dangote refinery is shipping in its first overseas crude cargo, in a move that provides a potential boost for dirty tankers.

The 303,000-dwt VLCC Gem No 1 (built 2016) has been booked to bring in US oil on 2 March to the Lekki terminal near the plant, according to broker BRS Group.

The vessel, operated by Global Energy Maritime (GEM) of Taiwan, loaded 2m barrels of WTI crude off Galveston, Texas earlier in February, according to AXSMarine data.