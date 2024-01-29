Changing trade patterns brought on by geopolitics has helped drive one of the largest increases in annual tonne-mile trade growth in over a decade, new figures show.

Total tonne miles in 2023 hit 62.3 trillion, a year-on-year growth of 3,000bn, or 5%, just behind 2017’s 5.2% but otherwise the fastest rate since 2011, according to Clarksons.

The broker said tonne-mile trade statistics, which takes into account both the volume of trade moved and the distance involved, generally provide a “better indicator of vessel demand than trade in tonnes alone”.