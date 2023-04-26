The family of Greek owner George Procopiou has inked a fresh, unusually large batch of up to 14 newbuildings just a few months after taking delivery of the last tankers he ordered three years ago.

Several market sources in Athens and London say that Procopiou’s Dynacom Tankers Management has signed up for 10 firm and four optional LR2 product carriers at DSIC Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry Co — a subsidiary of Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC).

The yard is also where Dynacom made its last known tanker order for the 300,000-dwt scrubber-fitted VLCCs Alexandros and Adamantios (both built 2022).