Germany’s Leonhardt & Blumberg (L&B) is the latest shipping company to jump on the MR tanker newbuilding bandwagon.

The container ship tonnage supplier is stepping up its presence in the tanker segment with an order of two 50,000-dwt product carriers at a Chinese shipyard.

The MR tanker deal at GSI is believed to be the first tanker newbuilding contract that L&S has inked.