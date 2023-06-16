The long-term process to decarbonise the global shipping industry is being delayed by the failure of regulators to set out a clear route to hitting key targets, warned Ardmore chief executive Anthony Gurnee.

Speaking days before the International Maritime Organization ponders changing its climate goals for the industry, Gurnee said delays in providing a clear pathway was an “avoidable and increasingly self-harming roadblock”.

“The longer we await regulatory clarity, the longer we are deferring the start of the real work,” Gurnee said, as the New York-listed chemical and product tanker business published its third annual sustainability report.