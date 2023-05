Global Feeder Shipping of Dubai, which debuted in the MR product tanker sector last month with a contract at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), is said to have doubled its order tally there to four newbuildings.

Shipbuilding sources have named Global Feeder as the “Asian shipper” that ordered two 50,000-dwt petrochemical product carriers which HMD disclosed to the regulatory last week.

The Ulsan-based shipyard puts the contract value for the fresh pair at KRW 122.3bn