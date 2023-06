Libya’s General National Maritime Transport Company (GNMTC) has continued its fleet renewal with the disposal of two older aframaxes.

European shipbrokers said the 105,000-dwt Ashahda and Adafera (both built 2004) have gone to unnamed buyers for a little more than $30m each.

The Sumitomo-built tankers are valued near $30m by VesselsValue, compared to $15m a year ago.

The ships were bought from Greece’s Dynacom way back in 2007.