Pools giant Navig8 Group has a new partner in Greece for its eco MR tanker operation.

The company said Byzantine Maritime has placed its modern Hyundai Mipo-built 50,000-dwt Katherine Lady (built 2022) into the Eco MR Pool.

It was delivered to Navig8 management this month, bringing the number of tankers in that pool to 13, in addition to two older MRs in a separate pool.