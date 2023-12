Adam Polemis company New Shipping is believed to be pouncing on a 13-year-old, scrubber-fitted suezmax put up for sale by Eastern Pacific Shipping.

Market sources and brokers relate that the 164,000-dwt Nobleway (built 2010) is changing hands between the two firms at price between $47m and $47.5m.

Built at Bohai Shipbuilding in China, the Nobleway is the oldest among the six suezmaxes featured on the Eastern Pacific website’s fleet list.