Greek vessel operator Zeus Lines Management has been fined in the US after admitting “environmental crimes” involving an MR tanker.

The master and chief engineer of the 50,000-dwt Galissas (built 2008) also pleaded guilty in a case involving maintaining false and incomplete records relating to the discharge of oily bilge water and failing to report a hazardous condition off Rhode Island, the Department of Justice said.

Sentencing will take place in Providence on 8 August.