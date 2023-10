A Greek bulker owner is being linked to an order for suezmax tanker newbuildings in China.

Shipbuilding sources said Piraeus-based Gourdomichalis Maritime has diversified into the tanker arena with an order for two 158,000-dwt crude carriers at state-owned Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS).

This is being done through a new company, Flynn Shipping, that the Greek outfit has established.