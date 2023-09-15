Greek operators continued to haul significant volumes of Russian oil in August, despite prices reaching levels designed to bar European shipping interests from the trade, according to leading market intelligence group S&P Global.
Greek operators ‘lifting Russian oil despite price cap breach’
More than a quarter of Russian crude exports in August were loaded onto vessels operated by Greece-domiciled firms, says report
