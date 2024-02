A 70-year-old lone gunman went on a shooting rampage in the offices of the shipping company that used to employ him in Athens, killing three people, including a female member of the company’s owning family, and then took his own life, Greek police said on Monday.

Security forces cordoned off an area around European Navigation, a Karnessis family-controlled owner of product carriers, in the seaside suburb of Glyfada, suggesting this was the scene of the crime.