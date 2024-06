Greece’s Performance Shipping has taken short-term cover for one of its LR2 tankers to leave it free for the stronger winter market.

The Nasdaq-listed company said trader Trafigura has fixed in the 105,300-dwt P Aliki (built 2010) for at least four-and-a-half months, with extensions possible up to six months and 25 days.

The rate is $47,000 per day for the minimum period, and $48,500 after that.