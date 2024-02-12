Greek authorities detained a product tanker and arrested its master on Saturday over claims that he was holding three individuals on board against their will.

Coastguards did not identify the ship but video footage released, its location and description as a Palau-flagged tanker show it to be the 46,200-dwt Arina 1 (built 2003).

The vessel, which is managed by Dubai-based Petrofleet Ship Management, was banned by the Paris MoU port state control from calling at European terminals last month, as TradeWinds reported.