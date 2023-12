Greek players have been leading a recent bout of tanker sales in the secondhand market that has seen unidentified buyers pounce on MR, aframax and panamax tonnage built between 2005 and 2013.

“Activity resumed on levels familiar to those noted as of late, with MRs [in] the lead role once again ... [and] numerous reported transactions coming to light,” Athens-based Allied Shipbrokers said on 4 December.