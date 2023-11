UK shipbroker Clarksons is predicting continued strong tanker markets through 2025, as fundamentals all point to a favourable supply-demand balance.

The Clarksons Research division has issued positive forecasts for key market indicators, particularly for crude ships.

“Expectations are for another positive year in the tanker market in 2025, notably in the crude sector, with the tanker fleet provisionally projected to grow by 1%, due to the moderate orderbook,” the company said.