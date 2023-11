MISC has long been a first-mover in sustainable shipping. The main driving force behind its desire to be at the forefront of the industry’s decarbonisation drive is its president and group chief executive, Captain Rajalingam Subramaniam.

The Malaysian shipping giant’s tanker arm, AET, was the first operator to book LNG-dual fuel tankers when Rajalingam was its CEO, ordering two aframaxes at Samsung Heavy Industries in 2015.