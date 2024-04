An Estonian bunker tanker has been targeted by environmental activists off Sweden for its alleged role in supporting Russian oil exports.

Protesters from Greenpeace headed out to the 8,100-dwt Zircone (built 1993) off Gotland in international waters in the Baltic in small boats on Friday morning.

They painted both sides of the 125-metre ship’s hull with the slogans “Oil fuels war” and “People want peace”.