Hafnia and Mercuria will switch 10 clean tankers into the dirty trade as they begin their pool partnership.

The Singapore shipowner and the Swiss trader said on Friday that they will start the Hafnia Panamax Pool in March with 10 vessels of an average age of 13 years initially.

The idea is to provide the dirty panamax market with an “injection” of more modern tonnage to ensure safe, efficient transport of crude and other dirty oil products, TradeWinds is told.