BW Group-controlled Hafnia has rewarded its top two managers again after record results.

The Singapore product tanker company’s chief executive Mikael Skov has been granted options for 595,374 shares, while chief financial officer Perry van Echtelt has been given 129,645 options.

The total of around 725,000 options would be worth NOK 43.35m ($4.18m) now if converted into shares at the current price of NOK 59.80