Tanker owner Hafnia and trader Mercuria are teaming up to operate panamax tankers in a new pool.

The Hafnia Panamax Pool will commercially run 10 vessels from the companies’ US, European and Asian offices.

“In a joint effort, Hafnia and Mercuria are setting out to service the industry by initially committing 10 vessels with an average age of 13 years to bridge the gap across a rapidly ageing segment,” they said.