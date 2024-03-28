Major product tanker player Hafnia has followed through on long-announced plans for a dual listing in the US.

The BW Group-controlled company filed late on Wednesday a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to trade shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

Hafnia, which owns and operates more than 200 vessels, said in a statement that its shares will continue trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange as well and that it does not plan to issue any new shares in connection with its planned US listing.