Shipowners have swollen the tanker orderbook by more than 40% so far in 2023, with good earnings playing their part, Greek shipbroker Xclusiv said.
The Athens shop logged deals for 232 crude and product carriers to 25 August.
Greek shop Xclusiv tallies 232 ships contracted at shipyards so far this year
