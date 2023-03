Pools player Heidmar has continued to expand its fleet while being on the lookout for new staff.

The company said it has just clinched deals to add a 50,000-dwt MR tanker to its commercial operations.

The vessel was handed over this year from Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding and is likely to be one of the Alkiviadis or Agisloas, owned by Capital Ship Management — the Evangelos Marinakis-backed company that is an existing Heidmar partner.